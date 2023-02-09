How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (14-11, 6-6 OVC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-12, 8-4 OVC) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Gentry Complex. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, Southeast Missouri State has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks rank 248th.
- The Redhawks' 76.9 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 74.3 the Tigers give up.
- When Southeast Missouri State allows fewer than 77.2 points, it is 11-4.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Southeast Missouri State is scoring 81.7 points per game, 7.0 more than it is averaging on the road (74.7).
- At home the Redhawks are allowing 72.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than they are on the road (78.9).
- At home, Southeast Missouri State knocks down 8.4 3-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than it averages on the road (9.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.8%) than on the road (34.8%) as well.
Southeast Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|W 79-68
|Lantz Arena
|2/2/2023
|Little Rock
|W 99-98
|Show Me Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|L 82-80
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|2/11/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Show Me Center
|2/16/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Show Me Center
