Thursday's game that pits the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (8-14) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-14) at Gentry Complex should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-60 in favor of Tennessee State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 9.

The Redhawks' most recent contest was a 71-65 loss to Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 72, Southeast Missouri State 60

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks captured their signature win of the season on January 19, when they beat the UT Martin Skyhawks, who rank No. 197 in our computer rankings, 56-54.

Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-55 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 7

77-59 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on January 26

56-55 at home over UIC (No. 338) on December 20

87-77 on the road over Morehead State (No. 350) on January 14

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights