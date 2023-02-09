Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (8-14) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-14) at Gentry Complex should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-60 in favor of Tennessee State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 9.
The Redhawks' most recent contest was a 71-65 loss to Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee State 72, Southeast Missouri State 60
Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- The Redhawks captured their signature win of the season on January 19, when they beat the UT Martin Skyhawks, who rank No. 197 in our computer rankings, 56-54.
Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-55 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 7
- 77-59 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on January 26
- 56-55 at home over UIC (No. 338) on December 20
- 87-77 on the road over Morehead State (No. 350) on January 14
Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Redhawks' -124 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 59 points per game (294th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (190th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Southeast Missouri State has put up 61.6 points per game in OVC play, and 59 overall.
- At home, the Redhawks average 62.8 points per game. Away, they score 56.2.
- At home, Southeast Missouri State gives up 57.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 71.4.
- While the Redhawks are averaging 59 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 62.4 a contest.
