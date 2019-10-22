ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The inaugural season schedule for the St. Louis BattleHawks has been announced.
The XFL released the 2020 schedule Tuesday morning. The team will play 10 games against seven opponents throughout the season.
Read: St. Louis BattleHawks announce ticket information for inaugural season
The team’s first ever game will take place in Dallas against the Renegades on Feb. 9. The first home game will take place on Feb. 23 against the New York Guardians at The Dome at America's Center.
Below is the complete schedule:
Week 1: Feb. 9 - St. Louis at Dallas Renegades
Week 2: Feb. 16 – St. Louis at Houston Roughnecks
Week 3: Feb. 23 – St. Louis vs. New York Guardians
Week 4: Feb. 29 – St. Louis vs. Seattle Dragons
Week 5: Mar. 8 – St. Louis at DC Defenders
Week 6: Mar. 14 – St. Louis at Tampa Bay Vipers
Week 7: Mar. 21 – St. Louis vs. LA Wildcats
Week 8: Mar. 28 – St. Louis at New York Gurdians
Week 9: Apr. 5 – St. Louis vs. Tampa Bay Vipers
Week 10: Apr. 12 – St. Louis vs. DC Defenders
🔟 Games7⃣ Opponents1⃣ Mission#ClearedToEngage pic.twitter.com/wdINLsX7XI— St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) October 22, 2019
