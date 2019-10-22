St. Louis Battlehawks
XFL

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The inaugural season schedule for the St. Louis BattleHawks has been announced.

The XFL released the 2020 schedule Tuesday morning. The team will play 10 games against seven opponents throughout the season.

Read: St. Louis BattleHawks announce ticket information for inaugural season

The team’s first ever game will take place in Dallas against the Renegades on Feb. 9. The first home game will take place on Feb. 23 against the New York Guardians at The Dome at America's Center.

Below is the complete schedule:

Week 1: Feb. 9 - St. Louis at Dallas Renegades

Week 2: Feb. 16 – St. Louis at Houston Roughnecks

Week 3: Feb. 23 – St. Louis vs. New York Guardians

Week 4: Feb. 29 – St. Louis vs. Seattle Dragons

Week 5: Mar. 8 – St. Louis at DC Defenders

Week 6: Mar. 14 – St. Louis at Tampa Bay Vipers

Week 7: Mar. 21 – St. Louis vs. LA Wildcats

Week 8: Mar. 28 – St. Louis at New York Gurdians

Week 9: Apr. 5 – St. Louis vs. Tampa Bay Vipers

Week 10: Apr. 12 – St. Louis vs. DC Defenders

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.