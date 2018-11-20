If you haven't made the trip to Columbia, MO for a game this season, Barry Odom just made your last chance to do so a little easier on the pocketbook by offering fans free tickets to the team's Black Friday game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
All they have to do is claim them by 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The deadline to request Mizzou Football vs. Arkansas tickets courtesy of Barry Odom will be tomorrow, Tuesday, at 5 P.M. Contact @MizzouTSF at (573) 882-0704 with your request. Tickets will remain available for purchase at https://t.co/IThj4n5ikP, 1-800-CAT-PAWS & on gameday.— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) November 19, 2018
The annual rivalry game played the Friday afternoon following Thanksgiving has not quite lived up to the vigor behind Mizzou's old rivalry game against the Jayhawks from their time in the Big XII. The hatred between Mizzou and Arkansas needs time to fester before it can feel like a true rivalry. And with the contest played each year during a holiday break when many students aren't even on campus, it can be difficult for the program to drum up the kind of attendance figures the players deserve for their senior day, their final home game of the season. So this year, Barry Odom decided to take action.
Heavy favorites for the game against a struggling Razorbacks squad, senior quarterback Drew Lock looks to lead the Tigers to one more victory on Faurot Field. In what has been an up-and-down year for the team, Mizzou (7-4) has recently righted the ship, rattling off three straight wins to position themselves for a respectable bowl game berth and an 8-4 finish to the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.