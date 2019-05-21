Hockey players and fans are notoriously superstitious, so don't you dare call this a good omen. We clear?
Good. Now that we've gotten that out of the way... The Blues will face a pretty banged-up San Jose team Tuesday night, with the chance to eliminate the Sharks and clinch the Western Conference Final.
This news was confirmed by Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer Tuesday morning, as neither defenseman Erik Karlsson nor forward Tomas Hertl will suit up for the Sharks in Game 6, according to media reports from Enterprise Center. The pair sustained injuries in the Blues 5-0 win in Game 5 on Sunday, and did not make the trip to St. Louis.
Also absent from morning skate were Timo Meier and Joe Pavelski, but those two Sharks did travel with the team to St. Louis. Pavelski is a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest.
Hertl and Karlsson are not on the trip, and Pavelski is a game-time decision, DeBoer said.— Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) May 21, 2019
The key now for St. Louis upon hearing the news that the Sharks will be playing shorthanded Tuesday is not to take anything for granted, but rather, allow it to motivate the Blues further into establishing the killer instinct their General Manager Doug Armstrong once infamously requested.
In other words, the Blues need to check 'em while they're down.— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) May 21, 2019
Given the arduous road the Note has taken to this point, it's safe to expect the team will lay everything on the line Tuesday night, regardless of which players suit up for the opposition—as should be the case when a win means a trip to your franchise's first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1970.
