ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just like Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village will be following strict health guidelines during Thursday's home opener.
BPV Chief Operating Officer, Mike LaMartina, says they'll be enforcing all St. Louis City health guidelines and mitigations at indoor and outdoor venues. He says people should expect to wear a mask while walking around as well.
"We will be counting entrances in indoor spaces and into secured outdoor spaces as well, just to monitor capacities and make sure we're adhering to city limits," LaMartina explained.
LaMartina says him and his staff are looking forward to the home opener, but just want guests to be prepared when they come. He says, it's not a free-for-all.
"I think we have to be respectful of people, not everyone's had a shot yet, and we don't know all the affects of the pandemic and the virus. Let's all be respectful and wear our masks," Debi Corrie said.
Corrie, a long-time Cardinals fan, says she's excited to see fans back in the stadium and inside BPV. She and her husband have been coming to games for the last 15 years, and she says 2020 was definitely a weird year.
"It was really hard last year, you know, not having baseball apart of our lives. It was really different. We're excited that there's going to be a season this year, a full season, and go to games," Corrie said.
Corrie and her coworkers headed to BPV Wednesday ahead of the game to grab some gear and check out the new additions to the park.
"I'm just super excited about baseball being back again, and just being out and about and getting to be downtown. I love the city," Dana Dahl said.
Dahl isn't from St. Louis, but says she's looking forward to cheering on the Cardinals this season.
BPV will open up Thursday morning ahead of the game. For reservations and additional information, click here.
