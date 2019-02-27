Pop quiz: For the 2019 Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, who was Tom Brady’s backup?
....
Exactly.
With all due respect to Brian Hoyer, there aren’t many roles in professional sports less relevant than understudy to a future-Hall of Famer. Unless the star gets hurt, he’s not leaving the field. It’s as simple as that.
The backup catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals has often been treated with similar apathy. That’s not meant to diminish the contributions of the player filling the role, but can we be candid for a moment, here? The only time Yadier Molina’s backup catcher is really grabbing the headlines is if something happens to Yadier Molina.
That’s not to say such a situation never arises, of course. Just last season, Molina, the iron-man backstop who once stated he prepares to play 174 games a season, was sidelined for a month due to an excruciating groin injury (one that might have had many mere mortals considering an early retirement, mind you; Molina missed just 26 games). So it does happen. But considering the emphasis placed on Yadi when he’s healthy, what catcher able to command millions is itching to sign onto a situation where he isn’t going to play? That was how the club outlined its backup catcher search at the Winter Meetings in December.
Though Francisco Peña compiled a lean .203/.239/.271 slash line and posted a -0.7 fWAR (109th of 114 catchers listed by FanGraphs) in the role last season, the Cardinals seem to have been satisfied with what he brought to the table. Less than two months after he became a free agent, St. Louis brought him right back in late December on a minor-league deal that included an invite to spring training. It’s the same approach the team used leading up to 2018; Peña wasn’t added to the 40-man roster last year until March 28, just in time for the start of the season. That appeared to be the strategy the Cardinals would use again this season, Peña’s eventual addition to the roster a foregone conclusion. That is, until a four-time All-Star fell into their laps on a minor-league contract.
That’s right. Matt Wieters is coming to Cardinals camp, wielding the most substantial track record of anyone competing for this spot. Though Wieters is coming off a 2018 hampered by a hamstring injury, the 32-year-old still provided a .704 OPS with eight home runs in 271 plate appearances last season, a definitive upgrade over Peña at the dish.
But the Cardinals clearly believe Peña successfully handled the team’s pitchers in 2018, or he wouldn’t still be here. Wieters will get the opportunity to showcase his ability to mesh with the St. Louis pitching staff starting Thursday, when he is expected to be integrated into camp. So that leaves a likely battle between Wieters and Peña for an MLB job, with the odd-man out suddenly in a difficult spot.
"He embraces the competition as well, and he understands it," Mike Shildt said of Peña after speaking to the catcher in the wake of the Wieters news Tuesday. "It was a good conversation. He's ready to move forward and take care of business."
While the backup catcher job in St. Louis is up for grabs, the starting gig in Class-AAA Memphis really isn’t. The playing time there will undoubtedly go to regarded catching prospect Andrew Knizner, rather than the loser of the Wieters/Peña duel. If Wieters were to somehow lose out to Peña, it seems impossible he’d accept a backup role at Triple-AAA; his time with the organization would surely be short-lived, in that case.
If the former All-Star and Gold Glover secures a role with St. Louis, though, where would that leave Peña? Would he be as inclined to accept a mentorship role in Memphis, biding his time should catastrophe strike ahead of him on the depth chart? It’s hard to imagine the MLB offers would be rolling in elsewhere.
And then there’s the other catcher on the roster with MLB experience, Joe Hudson, whose previously long odds to make noise in camp were further torpedoed by the Wieters signing. What does Hudson bring to the table? Most recently, a little something more with a bat in his hands.
Prior to 2018, Hudson’s career-best OPS in the minors was .684, and that came in A-ball in 2014. He steadily declined from there, to .645, .605 and .522 from 2015-2017. Known better for his handling of pitchers--we’ll get to that in a minute--Hudson continued climbing the rungs of the Reds minor league system. But after he got off to another sluggish start at the plate in Class-AAA Louisville last season (.633 OPS), Cincinnati traded Hudson to the Angels for cash, and he reported to the team’s Class-AAA affiliate Salt Lake Bees.
That turned out to be the jump-start Hudson needed to refine the offensive part of his game, as it was in Salt Lake that Hudson connected with hitting coach Donnie Ecker. Now the assistant hitting coach with the Reds, Ecker inspired a late-career renaissance to Hudson’s hitting in the short time the pair spent together in Salt Lake last season.
“Donnie kind of opened my eyes about body awareness, swing efficiency, how to use your body as efficient as possible and kind of learning the science behind hitting,” Hudson said. “I started adopting the new wave of hitting, and new wave of swing efficiency, numbers and analytics. Just becoming aware of all those things and having the information available, really diving into scouting reports and really being prepared for games. I give a lot of credit to Donnie for opening my eyes to that.”
The new influence on Hudson’s approach at the plate led a 27-year-old hitter who had never eclipsed a .700 OPS at any level of professional baseball to slash .311/.380/.478 in 101 plate appearances for the Bees last season. After years grinding away in the minors, Hudson’s efforts landed him a brief call-up to the Angels in September.
“They loved the fact that I was able to handle the staff in Salt Lake.,” Hudson said of getting the call to Los Angeles. “A lot of the pitchers seemed to really enjoy throwing to me, and that’s kind of what I’ve prided myself on up until this point of my career. My hitting was a plus, they loved the way I handled the bat. But first and foremost, my job was to handle the staff and get the best out of my pitchers. They were comfortable calling me up and being able to do that with the bullpen and the staff up there as well.”
The Cardinals brought Hudson into the fold in November and invited him to spring camp as organizational depth; with so many pitchers in camp, it’s necessary to carry an abundance of catchers, too, so those arms have guys to throw to. So here’s Hudson, trying to make the most of the opportunity--not that he’s focused on what it might mean come the regular season.
"Well, it's what it is, you know. All of them (are involved)." Shildt said of the competition for catching roles further down the organizational depth chart. "We've got guys in camp, so it's really a day-to-day competition during the spring and then somebody--or somebodies--will be in that role, as well. Once the season actually gets underway, who's taking advantage of their opportunities?"
To be clear, no, spilling all this virtual ink on Joe Hudson isn't meant to indicate I've unearthed some grand scheme by the Cardinals to introduce him as the new backup catcher this season; in all likelihood, that role will go to the switch-hitting Wieters, now. But the way Hudson describes his game, it sure sounds a lot like the style of play the Cardinals have sought from catchers in their organization over the years.
“I just, first and foremost I want the pitching staff to know that I care, and I want to be there for them,” Hudson said. “I want to be that guy that if Yadi’s out of the game, ‘Oh, Hudson’s in? Okay, we’re going to be okay.’ I want that to be the thought process.”
If Hudson can find in spring a way to carry over some of his newfound success offensively, while maintaining the glove skills that allowed him to rise through the minors even without the benefit of a bat? You never know; it might be Hudson as the best fit to aid in the development of Knizner down in Memphis this season.
“Just starting to learn Joe a little, but the thing I can say is, he’s just steady,” Shildt said. “You don’t notice the catcher sometimes, that’s a good thing. He’s in tune with what’s going on, he goes out. Clearly, the game’s slow for him. He receives well, he’s quiet. Looks like he throws well, so he does a lot of things. He’s got experience. There’s a lot to like about the way Joe goes about it.”
