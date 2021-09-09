ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – David Backes has signed a one-day contract so he can retire as a St. Louis Blue.
The Blues drafted Backes in the second round in 2003. After spending time with the Peoria Rivermen, Backes played his first NHL game on Dec. 19, 2006. Five years later, he was named the 20th captain in St. Louis Blues history. In 2016, he became a free agent and signed with Boston, facing the Blues in their first Stanley Cup Finals win. Then played for Anaheim. He will return to St. Louis one final time.
Backes wrote a heartful note detailing his time in St. Louis and what it means to retire as a Blue. Click here to read it.
