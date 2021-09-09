ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Ascension Charity Classic will take place at Norwood Hills Country Club in North County this weekend.
The first competition round kicks off Friday. After the second-round tees off Saturday, the foursome of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Ozzie Smith and Craig Berube will play a 9-hole exhibition match to benefit charity. The tournament will conclude on Sunday with a trophy presentation after the final competition round.
"It's a way for St. Louis to show the rest of the country how special St. Louis County is, certainly North County, where we are right now, and even the state of Missouri and Missouri tourism’s a partner as well,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Ascension Nick Ragone. “So, I’m really excited by that, and I think it’s going to have a long term impact on companies, and people thinking about St. Louis, as a place to relocate. It’s just one more great sport event that this area has to offer.”
Click here for more about the Ascension Charity Classic and to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.