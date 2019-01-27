The Cardinals had to make this winter count. St. Louis’ stranglehold on the NL Central has long since vanished, replaced by a landscape that sees the Cardinals as fallible, a middle-pack franchise for the contending ones to step over as they punch their tickets to the playoffs.
For the much of the 21st century, the Cards were in charge. Their name had cachet. Year after year, their presence in the thick of October’s biggest moments felt like a given. After three straight years absent from the postseason, it’s fair to say the Cardinals risk establishing a new sort of consistency in falling short of expectations.
Each of the past three seasons, the team entered the year publicly confident in its ability to reach the postseason, to achieve its goals. 2019 is no different.
“We knew we had to make some changes to our club because we felt like even though we had a good team last year, we still weren’t good enough,” John Mozeliak said at Winter Warm-Up. “And I think with the additions of Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Miller, and really thinking about the health of our club as well and the depth that we have on the pitching side and on our everyday club, I feel like we’re going to be a competitive team in our division.”
The basis for that optimism isn’t totally unfounded. The Cardinals began the winter with a clear need for an impact bat in the lineup and additional artillery in the bullpen, particularly from the left side. With the additions of Goldschmidt and Miller, those needs were addressed. So the Cardinals have certainly been productive this off-season. But has the front office done enough to reasonably expect this season’s outcome to differ from the failings of each of the last three?
For all the talent the team has slated to contribute this season, it’s hard for some fans to answer yes to that question when they notice the opportunities still available to St. Louis in the free-agent freeze being endured by two superstars just entering the prime years of their careers. It’s late January, and neither Bryce Harper nor Manny Machado has signed. Though their agents set their sights on record contracts for their respective clients, those offers have evidently not yet materialized, with spring training on the horizon. That’s where some fans are disappointed with the Cardinals apparent lack of involvement in these proceedings.
For a team that employed, statistically, one of the worst players in baseball last year as its primary right fielder, the possibility of a clearance-priced Bryce Harper should be one in which the Cardinals are intensely involved. According to reports, and everything that has come out of the front office’s mouths in recent weeks, that’s not what is happening.
“We’re very excited about where we are,” Mozeliak said. “It’s really about the time where you stop talking about what you’ve done and you start looking forward to seeing it happen on the field.”
With dozens of quality free agents still seeking jobs--including the aforementioned big fish of a superstar caliber not seen in St. Louis since Albert Pujols departed in 2011--that’s got to be a demoralizing quote for a fan to read.
As constructed, are these Cardinals legitimate contenders?
It’s certainly possible. Imagine a starting rotation of Carlos Martinez, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Michael Wacha, Adam Wainwright--with Alex Reyes and others waiting in the wings. It's a group as dynamic as it is deep. Imagine his off-season shoulder surgery opens the door for Marcell Ozuna to return to 2017 form. Imagine even a league-average output from Dexter Fowler instead of the mess that was his 2018 campaign. Imagine this is the summer that budding talents like Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader cement themselves as household names.
It’s easy to imagine. And heck, it’s fun to imagine. Spring is when hope springs eternal, and on paper, St. Louis has plenty to be excited about. The Cardinals are surely hoping that you are. From the team’s perspective, its moves this winter should be celebrated. How can a trade for literally Paul Goldschmidt--one of the best hitters in the game today, even if he is only under contract for one season--be framed as a disappointment?
Well, it’s back to that expectations thing, again. For three straight springs, the Cardinals shared theirs. There was no talk of taking a step back. This wasn’t supposed to be a rebuild or a retooling effort that was expected to take a little time. For three years, the Cardinals set the bar, and for three years, they have failed to reach it.
That’s the kind of landscape in which an off-season that guarantees only a year of Paul Goldschmidt can be viewed as underwhelming. In context of the competition, the Cubs and Brewers both outpaced the Cardinals last season, and the Reds have renovated their roster this winter in preparation for another push for contention. The Cardinals may not be fond of outside criticism of the team’s refusal to spend big on a transformative player like Harper, but they’d have to swallow a massive dose of willful ignorance to claim they don’t understand why it exists.
Goldschmidt is a significant addition, no doubt. He makes the Cardinals better, and there’s plenty of time between now and next winter to figure out a way to keep him in St. Louis long-term, if that’s the route the team chooses to go. But man, with payroll flexibility intact, a slew of key players that could depart after the season (Goldschmidt, Ozuna, Wacha, Matt Carpenter) and a stunningly quiet market for unique free agents in Harper and Machado, it doesn’t feel like hyperbole to say the Cardinals may never again find themselves in such a favorable situation to pounce on a superstar. A bet on Harper or Machado is as much as a bet on 2019 as it is a solidification of the roster's foundation for the years that follow.
$250-$300 million is a substantial commitment for one player. But the Cardinals were supposedly willing to delve into the deep end of the financial pool on Giancarlo Stanton last winter. The view that a one-year deal for Goldschmidt is enough to placate fan desires for a star player, to check off that box, is irritating because of how significantly a player like Harper or Machado would enhance the Cardinals standing as a contender. That kind of money comes with risk, no doubt. For the Cardinals to ignore the rare opportunity to add a 26-year-old superstar at a position of need in the midst of a three-year postseason drought as the division improves around them? That's a gamble just the same.
This is the part where I tell you in no uncertain terms that I just don't see it happening, the team pouncing on this opportunity. But I’d feel like an insane person not to sound the alarm one more time for just how perfectly this storm aligns for St. Louis, so there it is.
Back to reality, and the state of the roster with which the Cardinals actually are inclined to roll into the new season.
Where they stand now, if feels as though the Cardinals have put themselves in position to need everything to break right, for all those imagined scenarios from a few paragraphs prior to come to fruition if they’re to end up as World Series contenders. Optimism that those things can happen is great, but the Cardinals need to be reasonable in their expectations for the roster in place--and that concept applies to right field more pointedly than anywhere else. If ‘Plan A’ doesn’t pan out, there had better be an excellent ‘Plan B’, considering what the Cardinals are electing to pass on in this dream-worthy free agent market.
It’s nice to hear how confident the front office is regarding the club it has put together, and it’s definitely possible 2019 marks the kind of turnaround for the Cardinals that the front office seems to expect. Just remember, that positive pre-season sentiment was there the past three years, too, and the stakes have only heightened with each season of negative outcomes. If fans decide to take up the motto of their home state, demanding to be shown the renewed product on the field before buying into another year of words, far be it from me to tell them they’re getting greedy.
