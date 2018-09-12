Adam Wainwright is a Cardinals great. He’s been a face of the franchise during perhaps the most prosperous period in the team’s storied history. There’s no doubt that one day, the very moment he’s eligible, he’ll be fitted for a red jacket.
Not many who have followed the St. Louis Cardinals over the past decade-plus would dispute any of this. What is being disputed, and in some cases loudly and uncomfortably so, is what Wainwright’s role on the team should be right now, in the present day.
The Cardinals have some legitimate hope brewing that this could be the season in which their playoff drought comes to an end. Out of the ashes of the Mike Matheny era, a more Cardinals-like brand of baseball has been reborn. The Cardinals pulled themselves together, going from also-rans to contenders in a matter of weeks.
When you really stop to consider where the Cardinals were just before the All-Star break, what has taken place since under Mike Shildt is nothing short of miraculous. So to some, forcing a diminished Adam Wainwright back onto the roster and into the starting rotation is a nod to nostalgia unbefitting the renewed goals of the team for the 2018 campaign.
And it’s certainly fair to ask whether the Cardinals are doing the right thing, here. In his long-awaited return from the DL Monday, Wainwright gave up two home runs, and four total earned runs, in five innings of work. If he did that every time, his ERA would be 7.20. That would obviously be terrible.
But it’s the kind of line that, if you squint a little, you could argue kept the Cardinals in the game. And they ultimately did win that game, 8-7.
It wasn’t pretty, but it also wasn’t an aberration for an Adam Wainwright start in recent years.
To the analytics crowd, this is your cue to look away, because I’m about to present my first reason why I have no problem with the Cardinals’ decision to give Wainwright another shot at starting, even against the Dodgers in a crucial game with wild card implications Sunday. And it definitely won’t jibe with the FIPsters.
The fact of the matter is this: the Cardinals win when Adam Wainwright pitches.
This isn't even me touting the pitcher win stat--I don't care who gets credited with the Ws. But the team winning games? That matters, above all else.
Now, his personal numbers clearly show that Wainwright hasn’t been the same pitcher since he tore his Achilles at the plate in April 2015. He’s posted consistently poor ERAs--4.62 in 2016, 5.11 in 2017, and 4.70 in his sparse work this season. His velocity is gone. Most of the time, he’s had to rely on grit and guile to navigate starts without getting shelled. And it hasn’t always worked.
But when Wainwright starts, the Cardinals win.
Despite the traditional, sensible logic that says when a starter pitches poorly, the team should lose more frequently, that hasn’t been the case with the Cardinals and Wainwright over the past few years. St. Louis is 39-23 in Wainwright starts since the start of 2016. That’s a .629 winning percentage. Over the course of a 162-game season that’s about a 102-win pace. That’s really good.
Behind a pitcher who once was great, the Cardinal bats tend to be great when Wainwright takes the ball. It’s inexplicable, but there might be some merit to the idea that the players subconsciously get amped up for an Adam Wainwright start. Maybe it’s Wainwright’s own proclivity to help himself at the dish--he did win the Silver Slugger last year, you may recall.
Whatever it is, it’s not a small sample size anymore. And while the nostalgia factor is admittedly very real, at least for myself--of course I want to see Wainwright contribute to the Cardinals in a meaningful way one more time--the team’s success when Waino starts does make me feel a little better about putting him out there for another chance, even if it rationally, logically should not.
But the above factors aren’t the only ones at play in this situation. There is the matter, to a certain extent, of need in the starting rotation for the Cardinals down the stretch.
Look at what has happened to some of the guys the Cardinals expected in spring to contribute to the rotation. From golden boy starter coming out of spring camp, Luke Weaver has been relegated to the status of 'guy who can’t even manage mop-up duty' after Tuesday night. Michael Wacha is effectively shut down for the season. Alex Reyes was a nice thought, for a minute there. And Carlos Martinez is apparently a closer, now.
That's substantial rotational erosion, and it leaves the starting staff to be comprised of Miles Mikolas... and a bunch of youngsters. Now, to be fair, Jack Flaherty is a stud, while John Gant, Austin Gomber and Daniel Poncedeleon have delivered far more than anyone expected of them this season. But it’s not crazy to wonder whether that group can maintain that level of production down the stretch.
We’re talking about three guys that, honestly, if you told me in April that their names would make up three-fifths of the Cardinals' rotation at this point in September, I would’ve probably had a panic attack. Gant, Gomber, Poncedeleon? How far down the depth chart would you have had to scroll to find their names to start the year?
They’ve had a significant hand in saving the Cardinals' season. But keeping young arms fresh enough not to run out of gas in October is nearly as important as getting to October in the first place.
Adam Wainwright can play a part in that. Call me crazy if you will, but I have no qualms over the Cardinals’ decision to let him try to do so.
