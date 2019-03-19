According to multiple reports Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Angels are set to make the best player in baseball a very, very wealthy man.
The Angels are reportedly finalizing a 12-year, $430 million contract with Mike Trout. That would come out to an average annual value of nearly $36 million for the 27-year-old outfielder on the fast-track to Cooperstown.
Trout's previous contract, for six-years and worth $144 million, was set to expire after the 2020 season, but the new deal will begin with the 2019 season, nullifying the final two years of the old pact, per Jeff Passan. Previously scheduled to hit free agency in two years, the extension should keep Trout with the Halos for the long haul, especially considering reports that no opt-out clauses were included in the deal.
Interestingly, the financial commitment is exactly $100 million greater than the contract Bryce Harper signed a few weeks ago, which gave him the largest contract in the history of Major League Baseball--if only for a moment.
Trout has won a Rookie of the Year award, two MVP awards, and has been named to the All-Star team in each of his seven full big-league seasons. His lifetime batting line is .307/.416/.573, and his lifetime .990 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) ranks ninth in MLB history.
