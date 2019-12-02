CHICAGO (AP) -- Jake Allen made 38 saves, Brayden Schenn scored his team-leading 14th goal and the St. Louis Blues beat the short-handed Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 for their fourth consecutive victory.
Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored for St. Louis, which improved to 13-3-3 since star forward Vladimir Tarasenko was sidelined by a left shoulder injury that required surgery.
