Alex Reyes

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes throws during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Cardinals Pitcher Alex Reyes is out of the game for three weeks, and has been relocated to extended spring training after suffering a hand injury, according to MLB writer Jenifer Langosch.

Reyes reportedly punched a wall in frustration after his most recent start, causing the self-inflicted pinky fracture.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

