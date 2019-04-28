Cardinals Pitcher Alex Reyes is out of the game for three weeks, and has been relocated to extended spring training after suffering a hand injury, according to MLB writer Jenifer Langosch.
Reyes reportedly punched a wall in frustration after his most recent start, causing the self-inflicted pinky fracture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.