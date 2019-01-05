This has to be the year, right?
Ever since Alex Reyes gave St. Louis a glimpse of his enormous potential with a brilliant MLB debut late in the summer of 2016, fans have been anticipating the extended edition.
After two consecutive injury-marred seasons for Reyes, their patience is wearing a bit thin. The flamethrower lost all of 2017 to Tommy John surgery, and was sidelined again after just one start in May, the 2018 season truncated by a strained latissimus dorsi muscle. Back on the comeback trail since lat surgery in June, Reyes should be ready to contribute again in 2019.
Of course, that's what the Cardinals thought last year, too. Even after taking extra precautions and giving Reyes ample time to build up his body early last season, he still ended up with a setback. At least part of that was likely due to Reyes withholding information about how his body felt during his rehab assignments--he was understandably excited to get back on the field, but he pushed it too far and had to go back under the knife because of it.
Hopefully having to endure another lost season has given Reyes the wisdom to be open and honest with the team medical staff through every step of the process this time around. Assuming all goes smoothly for Reyes in the spring, 2019 should finally be the season he unleashes the full force of his talent upon major league hitters.
What remains in question is how exactly the Cardinals should go about utilizing that talent, for both the benefit of the team and the player.
Reyes rose through the ranks as a starter in the minor leagues, flashing a triple-digits fastball and an effective variety of off-speed pitches in his arsenal. When he arrived to the big leagues in August 2016, however, the Cardinals initially used him out of the bullpen.
It's not tough to diagnose the appeal of Reyes' abilities in a late-inning relief role, and the Cardinals have a history of experimenting with their top arms in relief--even Carlos Martinez had a stint as the team's closer late last season. Because Reyes has had so much trouble staying on the field the last couple years, would it be sensible from a health standpoint for the Cardinals to use him out of the bullpen this season, allowing him to ease back into pitching after essentially two years away from doing it?
That question must be the priority in determining Reyes' role for the upcoming season.
The possibility of Reyes in relief was one takeaway from the Winter Meetings last month in Las Vegas. Though the team intimated Reyes would come into spring training as a starter--a sentiment Mike Girsch echoed this week on MLB Network Radio--it seemed in Vegas that the Cardinals would consider the bullpen a potential outcome based on the club's depth in the rotation.
"(We're) certainly going to come in with the intent to stretch (Reyes) out as a starting pitcher," Girsch said. "But if physically and health-wise that looks like it might not be the best move, then we'll adjust and figure it out."
In the above quote, Girsch sounds as though a sole focus on Reyes' physical health--not a need on, or the depth of, the roster--is the primary motivator in deciding his role. And that's the right way to approach it. Reyes' long-term viability as a major league pitcher has to be the top priority, the only priority for the Cardinals in determining his role for 2019.
To put it another way, the needs of the team honestly shouldn't even be considered. Not at all. If the Cardinals medical staff believes Reyes wouldn't be subject to additional risk by ramping back up as a starter this season, conceivably with a greater workload than a reliever would experience, but one that would benefit from a regimented starter's schedule--then Reyes should be in the rotation, regardless of whether the Cardinals are confident in their closer or their bullpen as a whole.
An elite starter is simply more valuable than an elite reliever. Why box a player into a less valuable role if not to preserve his health? The Cardinals only have a few years left with Reyes before he hits free agency. If using him as a starter is not an extra risk, then not even a hypothetical need in the bullpen should keep Reyes from the rotation.
In Carlos Martinez, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Michael Wacha and Adam Wainwright, the Cardinals would have a full starting rotation, with quality depth waiting in the wings. But Reyes has the potential to be as good as--or better than--any of them.
Reyes can do remarkable things with a baseball in his right hand. It stands to reason that the Cardinals would benefit more from his doing those things for 200 innings a year instead of, say, 60 innings.
(Another note: Unless it's for the strict purpose of rehabbing an injury, there's no reason for Reyes to waste bullets in the minor leagues at this point. If he's 100-percent ready to rock and roll on Opening Day, then he's on the big-league roster. Period. Has to be. Don't use Memphis to manage Reyes' innings--use it to manage his health.)
However. However. However. If the team doctors and front office believe Reyes would benefit long-term from a lighter workload this year, it needs to be determined whether pitching out of relief could provide that. If so, and if at that point, the Cardinals have a need at closer, Reyes would be a sensible candidate to fill that need--again, that's if it is determined that pitching with more frequency, but for fewer innings, is what Reyes needs in 2019.
Team need cannot be a factor. View it like a flow chart. Is there a specific best way forward for Alex Reyes without putting his health at further risk? If yes, have him do that. If no, if he's good to go regardless of role, that's great! Because a healthy Alex Reyes would help the Cardinals win a lot of games.
Just make sure you have a healthy Alex Reyes before you start pinning him into a role based on where the team could use him. Patience is precious in this case--I'm not sure any of us could handle the emotional toll of another lost season for Reyes.
Reyes' role for 2019 is an important decision the Cardinals must make; as long as they prioritize the proper criteria when they make it, it'll be hard to mess it up.
