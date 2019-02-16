JUPITER, FL — The Cardinals have numerous roster questions set to be answered in the coming weeks at spring training, but the one surrounding Adam Wainwright is as intriguing as any other. Of course, it’s not a question of whether he’ll make the team; it’s a given Waino will occupy a spot on the 25-man roster, so long as he’s healthy.
Instead, it’s a question of what role the veteran right-hander will fill, a question baked directly into the contract he signed with the Cardinals for the upcoming season.
Will Wainwright pitch as a starter or as a reliever in 2019?
With performance bonuses tied to game started, games finished and total relief appearances, there are a variety of methods by which Wainwright can increase his earnings from the $2 million base salary to which he agreed for this year. After another campaign in 2018 where Wainwright couldn’t stay healthy, couldn’t keep himself on the field consistently, the one-year agreement was a stark contrast to his previous five-year pact with the Cardinals, worth $97.5 million.
How often do veterans of the game, former Cy Young contenders and All-Stars, take such a significant decrease in compensation as Wainwright did, before even testing the waters in hopes of a better payday? The Cardinals announced the Wainwright signing October 11, but had to put it on hold until after Wainwright officially became a free agent. Under baseball's labor agreement, Wainwright’s guaranteed salary could not be reduced by more than 20 percent if he were simply to re-sign with the Cardinals. He had to officially, if only for a moment, leave the Cardinals roster in order to join it again.
Though a deal came together quickly after the Cardinals 2018 season ended, Wainwright’s intention to rejoin the Cardinals for 2019 wasn’t a foregone conclusion until the middle of September.
“Yeah, I was…I was done. Until the very, very, very end of the year,” Wainwright said at last month’s Winter Warm-Up. “I stopped feeling like my arm was gonna break every time I threw the ball and all of the sudden it started feeling good again and now all of the sudden I could build a little arm strength. I didn’t even, at the end of the year I was healthy but I didn’t have time to really build arm strength yet like I feel like I’m going to this year.”
Wainwright got through only three starts last April before hitting the disabled list with a twinge in his pitching elbow. He spent close to a month on the shelf before returning for St. Louis in mid-May. A disastrous start against the Padres on May 13, in which Wainwright walked six batters in only 2.1 innings, was the only one he’d get before heading right back onto the DL. It wasn’t until finding some success in September--when Wainwright gave it yet another go, but this time, without the elbow pain--that Wainwright realized a comeback effort in 2019 made sense.
Just don’t keep asking him about his role.
“I’m trying not to think about anything other than what I can control,” Wainwright said at Winter Warm-Up. “And what I can control is coming in, getting outs. I’m pretty confident about it. Just leave it at that. I don’t wanna talk too much about it.”
Of course, Wainwright’s preference to leave the topic on the back burner won’t stop the rest of us from speculating on it. One common thought is that Wainwright might be able to more easily navigate the rigors of a season if fewer innings are demanded of his body, like in the kind of workload he’d see in a relief role this season. Another thought with the potential to color this impending decision for the Cardinals is the team’s depth in the rotation.
While it’s pretty likely that depth won’t go untested throughout the course of a season--or even the course of the spring, for that matter--it’s true that from 2018 emerged an excess of seemingly capable starting pitchers. Guys like Austin Gomber, John Gant, Daniel Ponce de Leon--and perhaps even conceivable late-inning weapons like Alex Reyes and Dakota Hudson--will have the chance to compete as starters this spring.
So where does Wainwright’s pedigree fit into all of that?
The 4.84 ERA Wainwright compiled last September wasn’t especially enthralling. The 25 strikeouts in 22.1 innings were. And there was one outing in particular, a September 16 contest against the Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball, where Wainwright flashed his vintage stuff, allowing just two hits across six shutout innings against the eventual National League champions.
Could that night have been a glimpse not only of what Wainwright had once achieved so regularly, but also of some achievements still yet to come? Cardinals manager Mike Shildt isn’t discounting the possibility.
“The Dodger game was a statement game for Waino to say ‘Hey, I’m back, I’m capable and I’m an effective major league starter,’” Shildt said Saturday. “It’s another positive memory in your mind, of many, for Waino. Not that you need a reminder, but it just takes you back to what Waino’s capable of.”
When asked Saturday whether Wainwright as a member of the starting rotation would be considered the best-case scenario for the Cardinals leaving spring camp, Shildt said “Yes, Absolutely.” Though the odds of Wainwright logging 30+ starts this season may seem long when considering the frequency of his injuries in recent years, Shildt trusts that what he sees in Wainwright this spring is different from those more difficult seasons.
“You just look around, when you see him, he’s feeling great,” Shildt said. “This is the first off-season that Waino’s had that has relatively been pain-free or maintenance-free with anything he’s needed to deal with--without any ailment or setback he’s had to overcome, or rehab. It’s nice to be able to just call him and just talk.
“(During the off-season) there’s guys where you go ‘I’ve got to talk with him, I’ve got to see how he’s doing, I’ve got to talk to some of the guys on the medical side to see where we’re at.’ And I didn’t think about Adam in that regard all year. He’s in a really good place.”
There’s still a lot of time and a lot of spring baseball yet to come before the Cardinals are likely to make any firm decisions about Wainwright’s role for the coming season. And Wainwright’s performance and health in the weeks ahead will surely dictate heavily in that process.
Starter or reliever for Wainwright in 2019? While it’s too soon to tell for sure, the Cardinals do seem to have a preference.
