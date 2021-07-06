ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals have partnered with On the Run for a 36-hour flash ticket sale.
The “Six is a Serious Summer” sale will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will allow fans to purchase tickets for all remaining 2021 Cardinals Monday-Thursday games for $6. Each ticket will also come pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use at Busch Stadium.
Fans can purchase up to eight tickets at the flash sale price. The sale will end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
Click here to learn more about the sale or buy tickets.
