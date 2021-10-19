EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Five-star recruit Luther Burden has chosen to stay close to home.
The receiver at East St. Louis High School committed to Mizzou Tuesday night. Burden is rated as the #1 high school wide receiver in the country by Rivals.com. Blue blood football programs such as Georgia and Alabama were also recruiting him.
hometown hero🐯 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/TcSxWh0tHy— luther (@lutherburden3) October 19, 2021
The move arguably marks the most significant commitment to Mizzou football since Dorial Green-Beckham announced he was committing in 2012.
