Olivia Williams is a senior field hockey player from Lafayette High School.

“Overall, she’s just a phenomenal athlete,” Lafayette junior Avery Brown said.

Williams, originally from Florida, moved to St. Louis when she was in first grade. She had an interest in playing ice hockey, but her mother researched field hockey as an alternative. From there, the Lancers’ center forward thrived in the sport, setting the school record for most points and scoring the most points in the state.

“I was following up with it through the whole season because I was always looking up to the older girls when I was younger that had the most points, so I was tracking it the whole time, but I was super excited,” Williams said.