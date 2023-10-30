Shield Your Savings: Scott Credit Union’s Expert Tips to Outsmart Online Scammers and Safeguard Your Finances in the Digital Age!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Scott Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Scott Credit Union, visit https://www.scu.org/.

Paste your completed article or the link to your completed article hereIn this digital age, it’s easier than ever to fall prey to cunning online scams, and it can happen to anyone. Scott Credit Union wants to make sure you’re well-prepared to safeguard your finances and personal information. While we can’t give you a magical shield to protect your money, we can provide some practical tips to make it incredibly tough for scammers to target you. Here are some tips and tricks to avoid scams:

1. Unique PINs and Passwords: You might think it’s convenient to use the same PIN or password for everything, but that’s exactly what scammers hope for. If they crack one code, they’ll have access to your entire digital life. Make them unique and diverse – no part of your name, birthday, or address should be in there. Scammers usually start with easily accessible personal info, so don’t make it easy for them.

2. Beware of Suspicious Links: Don’t click on links unless you’re 100% certain of their legitimacy. Even if it seems to come from someone you know, it could contain malware. Keep an eye out for misspelled words and unusual email addresses, as scammers are clever but not always the best spellers.

3. Recognizing Phishing Attempts: Scammers are crafty at making emails and texts appear genuine. It’s called phishing, and it’s not the relaxing kind of fishing with a lake – they’re trying to lure you in. Here are some golden rules to follow:

Scott Credit Union will never call or email you asking for your personal info. If something feels off, hang up and call them directly, so you know who you’re talking to. Don’t click on unexpected links from unknown sources.

If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. You didn’t win a lottery you never entered, and you haven’t magically inherited a fortune. There are no unbelievable deals for the cost of shipping. Stay skeptical.

4. Stay Informed: Scammers are always coming up with new tricks. Since you probably have a screen in front of you or in your hand, invest a few minutes in staying updated on the latest scams. Knowledge is your best defense.

5. Educate Others: Don’t keep this knowledge to yourself. Scammers know how to target different age groups, so be sure to share these tips with your friends and family. It’s a team effort to stay safe in the digital world. At Scott Credit Union, we’re committed to your financial safety. We’re here to help you avoid falling victim to scams and protect what matters most. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you. Be sure to check out our other helpful videos for all your financial milestones in our Financial Education playlist! #Scammers #ScamAlert #OnlineSafety #CyberSecurityTips