Looking for a unique book store?

The latest installment of Neighborhood Treasures has Maurice visiting a very different bookstore in Webster Groves that actually has “Neighbor” in its name….The Novel Neighbor. This bookstore is a true hidden gem that offers patrons a variety of entertainment outside of just books. Come along on an adventure that includes children, artists, authors and even adult beverage ideas.