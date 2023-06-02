Have you tried the chocolate from Kakao?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jim Butler Auto Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jim Butler Auto Group, visit https://www.jimbutlerautogroup.com.

Maurice takes the viewers into a small shop that makes their own Chocolate deserts from scratch. The shop is called Kakao Chocolate. This quaint shop is located in the old part of Maplewood, Missouri. The owner, Brian Pelletier takes us on a journey of the secret to how his chocolate is made to be one of a kind and special. Even Maurice gets in on the fun of making some chocolate covered caramels all by himself.