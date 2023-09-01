Have you been to Peacock Diner?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jim Butler Auto Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jim Butler Auto Group, visit https://www.jimbutlerautogroup.com.

On this episode of Neighborhood Treasures, Maurice takes a trip to the legendary Delmar Loop to visit Peacock Diner. He sits down with the owner Joe Edwards to talk about how Peacock Café was established. Maurice also learns how to make their famous milkshakes and homemade biscuits!