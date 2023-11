Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jim Butler Auto Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jim Butler Auto Group, visit https://www.jimbutlerautogroup.com.

On this episode of Neighborhood Treasures, News 4′s Maurice Drummond makes a trip out to Grafton to discover the unique, the beautiful, and the one of a kind. He visits Knotty by Nature to learn about how they’re reclaiming and repurposing wood into works of art.