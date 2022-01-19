Spire employees helping St. Louis City school students who face barriers to success

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Spire Men’s Program is pairing employees with boys who face barriers to their success.
The program is a partnership between Spire and St. Louis City Public Schools. Currently, six employees meet with two students for about an hour twice a month. During the meetings, they discuss a range of topics, including class work and conflict resolution.
“As a company, when we see a need in our communities, we act,” said Rex Thompson, Spire employee engagement specialist, who coordinates the Spire Men’s Program and serves as a mentor. “The best way to help advance communities is through children, so we were happy to volunteer. So far, it’s been going really well.”
Spire plans to launch the program at Herzog Elementary later this year.
