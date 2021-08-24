SMITHTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Smithton, Illinois have reunited a lost boy with his family.
Police posted a photo of the boy on social media around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday and said he was found on St. John’s Drive. A short time after posting the photo, police announced that he had been reunited with his mother.
