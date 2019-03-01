ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bad weather can cause many people to skip the car wash, but avoiding it can damage your car.
"Getting the car interior cleaned during bad weather can create build up road contaminants, and that will make your paint worse, causing your car to depreciate when you try to sell it," said Max Mahaney, owner of Detail to the Max.
AAA experts told News 4 the metal under your car is adversely impacted by residue of salt, and it will damage your car over time. Ultimately, your car can fall apart as a result of it.
Experts advise waxing your car at least once a year and getting regular washes.
"If you clean your car yourself, rinse before adding soap and use a microfiber towel. Water will freeze in cold temps,so avoid washing it when it’s too cold," said Mahaney.
Anytime you’re traveling on salted streets and it clears up once the temperature is right it’s a good idea to wash it as soon as you can, experts say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.