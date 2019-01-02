Samantha Jones anchors the weekend edition of News 4 This Morning and reports during the week.
Samantha is from San Antonio, Texas, but excited to call St. Louis home. She's a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism.
Before coming to St. Louis, Samantha worked in Lawton, Oklahoma, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and most recently anchored evenings in Abilene, Texas.
In her spare time, Samantha enjoys traveling, Calling the Hogs, and working out.
She's looking forward to Cardinals baseball season and going to games at Busch Stadium!
Follow Samantha on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email her at samantha.jones@kmov.com
