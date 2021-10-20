The two things you need to know about Leah Hill is that she is a proud St. Louisan and obsessed with her Yorkie, Pluto.
Leah joined the 4Warn Storm team in October 2021 as the weekend morning meteorologist. She is excited to be presenting the weather to her big family and friends in St. Louis.
Before coming to KMOV, Leah was the weekend morning meteorologist and weather reporter for KY3 in Springfield, MO. During her nearly two and a half years at KY3, Leah received several awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association. Leah received the Social Media Star Award against all markets in Missouri and received the Certificate of Merit for Best Weathercaster. Leah was also given the Partners in Education Award for her collaborative work with the KY3 First Alert Team on their Weather School lessons.
Leah’s passion for weather grew out of an initial fear. She used to be the one hiding in a closet when storms were nearby. Just before high school, she took Earth Science - where she learned the basics of meteorology. Quickly, her fear turned into a passion, and Leah decided she wanted to be a meteorologist.
Leah attended college at the University of Oklahoma. She was involved in every meteorology club and held several internships in the weather-driven OKC market. She racked up over three years of on-air experience with OU Nightly, the student-run newscast. Leah graduated from OU with a bachelor's in meteorology and a minor in broadcast meteorology.
After being away from St. Louis for several years, Leah is excited to be back home. You may run into her and Pluto at the parks or local trails. Leah loves spending her free time hiking, canoeing, exploring, and babysitting her many nieces and nephews.