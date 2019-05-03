Kim St. Onge is an award-winning reporter who joined the News 4 team in April 2019. Kim is thrilled to be back in her hometown.
Kim grew up in Chesterfield with her parents and two sisters. She is a proud aunt to a niece and two nephews. Her older brother-in-law owns a chiropractic clinic in Weldon Spring, where her younger brother-in-law also practices chiropractic – it runs in her family!
Kim attended Parkway West High School and graduated from the Journalism School at Mizzou. During her time at Mizzou, she reported on the Joplin and Bridgeton tornadoes, and also studied abroad in Brussels, Belgium where she interned at Reuters.
She moved to Des Moines, Iowa, after graduation, where she reported at KCCI-TV for more than four years. Despite the cold, Kim loved living in Des Moines and the opportunity to interview presidential candidates leading up to the Iowa caucus.
Kim then moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she reported at WSMV-TV for just over two years. Kim won a regional Emmy for a story she reported on about carjacking. Highlights of Kim’s career there include a two-part sex trafficking series where she went undercover to expose the demand for sex with young women in the Midstate. She also broke an exclusive story about a 911 dispatcher’s mistake being covered up that led to a woman dying in a house fire.
Faith is important to Kim. She loves anything adventurous -- she went skydiving in St. Louis and rappelled down a building in Des Moines. She also loves to travel and recently went on a mission trip with her church to Kolkata, India. She can’t wait to eat all the gooey butter cake, toasted raviolis and Imo’s pizza!
