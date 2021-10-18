Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006.
Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master’s degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University.
While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari’s first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter.
Bryan previously covered the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan was named Weekend Sports Reporter/Anchor at ABC 36. A year later, he was named Sports Director.
In 2019, the High School Highlight Reel, the station’s Friday night sports prep show, was nominated for “Best Sportscast” by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association. In 2020, the same show was nominated for “Best Sports Prep Show”. Also in 2020, Bryan was nominated as “Best Sportscaster”.
In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He’s extremely excited to cover St. Louis.