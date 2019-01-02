Alyssa Toomey is thrilled to join the News 4 team as a multi-media journalist.
Before coming to St. Louis, she worked as an anchor and reporter at KMIZ in Columbia, Mo. She often covered higher education and frequently reported at Mizzou.
While Alyssa is originally from the West Coast, she fell in love with the people she met during her time in mid-Missouri and is excited to continuing furthering her career in the Show Me State (and get to know Illinois, too!).
Prior to Columbia, Alyssa worked as an editor for E! Online. She still enjoys entertainment news, but loves local reporting because it allows her to connect with her community.
In her spare time, Alyssa loves being outdoors with her rescue pup Remy (he was found on the streets of Kansas City, but is very excited to explore Forest Park). She also enjoys fitness, good food and good conversation with family and friends (her nickname is Talk Toomey).
Alyssa graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish. Please say hi if you see her out and about—she’s always willing to chat!
