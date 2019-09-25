ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Normally sharks are a bad thing, especially if they somehow found their way into a hospital.
But the patients at Shriner's Hospital were delighted to see their finned friends Wednesday, as two sharks walked the halls giving out boxes and bags of goodies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.