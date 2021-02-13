WASHINGTON DC (KMOV.com) - The US Senate has acquitted former President Trump in his second impeachment trial.
Seven Republican senators voted to convict the former President, but not enough for the two-thirds required by the Constitution.
Both senators from Missouri, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley voted to acquit, while both senators from Illinois, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth voted to convict. The final vote was 57-43 in favor of conviction, but 67 were required.
Blunt later sent News 4 the following statement about his vote:
“I said before this trial started that I believe the constitutional purpose for presidential impeachment is to remove a president from office, not to punish a person after they have left office. None of the arguments presented changed my view that this was an unconstitutional proceeding. Impeachment is not a tool that should be used to settle political scores against a private citizen.”
Durbin also released a statement:
“For the last five days, the House Managers have carefully laid out a convincing case for conviction. The Managers had the facts, the law, the Constitution, and compelling evidence on their side. That is why I voted to convict Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection against our government.
“I regret that more of my Republican colleagues did not join me in voting to convict and disqualify Donald Trump from holding future office. I wish the Senate had sent an unequivocal message that it is unacceptable for any president to incite violence in order to stop the peaceful transition of power. But it should not be lost that a majority of Senators—including seven Senators from the President’s own party—voted to convict him.
“On January 6, that great tradition of American democracy, the peaceful transition of power that had taken place in every presidential transition since George Washington’s, was assailed. Our democracy, our Constitution, and the Capitol building were attacked on January 6, 2021. Brave Americans were wounded and killed defending them. And thanks to that bravery, our democracy endures. We must learn our lessons from this. We will remember January 6, 2021 forever. And we must not repeat it.”
