The illegal dumping investigator made the gruesome discovery on Tuesday near 37th and Oakley in Kansas City, Missouri.
Malvin Wallace’s father, Malvin Canady, says his son was very outgoing. He says the two always enjoyed having Sunday dinners together before his son was killed. “He always tells me, ‘Pop nobody cooks as good for you,” Canady said.
Last Sunday Malvin Canady had a sinking feeling. “Then when he didn’t show up, I knew something wasn’t right,” Canady said. “Then when he didn’t answer his phone, I knew something wasn’t right.”
According to court records, someone shot and killed Malvin Wallace. His body was put into a plastic tote and wrapped with black plastic and tape.
Investigators say Kaitlyn Andes and another woman dragged the tote to a secluded area that is known for illegal dumping. An illegal dumping investigator was called to 37th and Oakley. Through a hole in the plastic, the investigator could see a body was inside. Andes is charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
The suspects were likely unaware that a city camera was recording in the secluded area. Court records show the camera recorded the women dragging the tote and trying to hide it with brush. The camera also recorded the vehicle they drove. Police say the vehicle belonged to Cedric Evans. Investigators searched his home and say they found blood near the front door.
When officers pulled over Evans’s vehicle, they say he rammed two patrol vehicles to try to escape. He is currently charged with felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession over 50 grams methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm with drug trafficking.
Investigators say when they arrested Evans, they found a loaded gun, $1,406 and 440.5 grams of methamphetamine. The homicide investigation is ongoing.
