ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Dollar General store near Belleville Sunday.
The robbery happened at the store in the 1200 block of Centreville Avenue just after 10:00 p.m., right after the store closed.
A clerk went to lock the front door when the suspect, wearing a mask, entered and pointed a gun at him and another employee and demanded they open the cash drawer. The clerk complied and handed the cash drawer to the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white man, six feet tall, wearing a black mask, blue jeans and gloves.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff at 618-825-5204.
