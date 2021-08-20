O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East air force base is assisting in Afghanistan.

Scott Air Force Base houses the U.S. Transportation Command, Air Mobility Command and the 618th Air Operations Center. The base’s Air Mobility Command is responsible for training Airmen and equips USTRANSCOM and their customers with needed assists to facilitate safe evacuations. Base personnel told News 4 the 618th Air Operations Center is a 24/7 control center that is responsible for planning missions and tasking mobility aircraft to missions that require airlift, air fueling, aeromedical evacuation and global air mobility support, including the ongoing evacuation operations in Afghanistan.

The military said about 12,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far but many more are crowding Kabul Airport desperate to leave. The U.S. Military is due to withdraw by Aug. 31.