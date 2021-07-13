The Right to Know act will require the department of higher education to create a database

MISSOURI (KMOV.COM) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will also sign a bill into law today that will help high schoolers make decisions about their future.

The Right to Know act will require the department of higher education to create a database. High schoolers will have more resources and information about the costs of a four-year college as well as alternative career paths.

It will take effect January first.

