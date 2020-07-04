ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Restaurateur Charlie Gitto passed away Saturday at the age of 87 due to complications from a heart attack.
Charlie Gitto's Pasta House has been a downtown St. Louis staple since it opened on Sixth Street in 1974.
Gitto passed away two days shy of his 88th birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.