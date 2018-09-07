BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Emergency crews in St. Clair County responded to a vehicle in water where a person was trapped inside late Friday night.
The car was located in the 1300 block of 11th street in Belleville.
Fire and rescue boat responded to the incident and were successfully able to rescue the person trapped inside. The person was evaluated on scene by EMS and Belleville fire began to clear the scene around 10:45 p.m.
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
