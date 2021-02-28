ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You'll soon notice big change in the Central West End as Barnes Jewish Hospital begins demolition on the Queeny Tower.
A 400-foot crane will bring down the tower one floor at a time starting in March. The demolition is expected to last until September.
The Queeny Tower has stood at the corner of Kingshighway and Barnes-Jewish Plaza for 55 years. BJC is making room for an expansion of its medical campus.
You can watch the livestream of the demolition through this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.