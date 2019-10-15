ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis BattleHawks have a quarterback!
Tuesday morning, the XFL announced the initial quarterback assignments for each of the league’s eight teams. Jordan Ta’amu will be headed to St. Louis to take on the role.
Ta’amu played two seasons at the University of Mississippi (2017-2018) and broke the Ole Miss single-season record for 400-yard passing games with four. He also led the SEC in both passing yards per game and total offense.
Read: St. Louis BattleHawks announce ticket information for inaugural season
The Hawaii native, a 2019 NFL Combine invitee, was signed and released by the Houston Texans in August 2019.
The BattleHawks will be led by head coach Jonathan Hayes when they take the field at The Dome at America’s Center in early 2020.
The inaugural XFL draft is taking place on Oct. 15-16.
