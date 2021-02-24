ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new bill in the Missouri legislature looks to continue to expand charter schools in the state. Senate Bill 55 would allow charter schools to operated in any school district located within a charter county as well as in any municipality with a population greater than 30,000. It also makes changes to how St. Louis City can enforce or impose policy or ordinances when it comes to property used by charter schools.
On February 9, the St. Louis Public School Board unanimously voted to ask for a halt of any new school, including charter schools. It read it in part, “the Board of Education of the City of St. Louis supports a moratorium of new school openings in the City of St. Louis until a comprehensive city-wide plan for education is developed.” The board is asking for a moratorium due to declining enrollment.
Here's what St. Louis mayor candidate Tishuara Jones had to say:
Q: What are your thoughts on SLPS' decision to close seven schools?
A: My heart broke when they made the decision to close schools, but it should not be surprising that schools are closing when the Mayor's Office and leadership in City Hall has been such a passive partner with our school district. In a recent meeting I had with Superintendent Adams, he told me that if there was any development plan on the northside, they would not have closed schools there. But, it's clear that there is no plan. As Mayor, I will pursue intentional investment in parts of this city that haven't seen investment in decades.
Q: What should a citywide education plan look like?
A: Like the issue of crime and public safety that our City faces, we need to bring everyone to the table, have really tough conversations, and figure out a path forward. Intentional investment, redeveloping neighborhoods with the communities, and rebuilding our population are all crucial parts of delivering a quality education to all of our children.
Q: As mayor, how quickly would you work to put together an education plan?
A: Like I said before, we need to bring everyone to the table. The issues facing our city are not isolated from each other -- they are intertwined with each other. When we begin solving the issues of crime and public safety, which is my first priority on day one, we will begin work on an education plan. The two go hand-in-hand.
Q: Do you think new charter schools should be allowed to open while SLPS is closing schools?
A: No.
