ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new bill in the Missouri legislature looks to continue to expand charter schools in the state. Senate Bill 55 would allow charter schools to operated in any school district located within a charter county as well as in any municipality with a population greater than 30,000. It also makes changes to how St. Louis City can enforce or impose policy or ordinances when it comes to property used by charter schools.
On February 9, the St. Louis Public School Board unanimously voted to ask for a halt of any new school, including charter schools. It read it in part, “the Board of Education of the City of St. Louis supports a moratorium of new school openings in the City of St. Louis until a comprehensive city-wide plan for education is developed.” The board is asking for a moratorium due to declining enrollment.
Here's what St. Louis mayor candidate Lewis Reed had to say:
Q: What are your thoughts on SLPS' decision to close seven schools?
A: SLPS was built for 100,000 students. Now, we are down to 18,000 students. It is sad and unfortunate that we have to close schools. It will be my priority as mayor to increase our city’s population and increase the number of students in our schools.
Q: What should a citywide education plan look like?
A: City government needs to provide the students a living environment outside of the school that gives them the best chance to succeed, which means a thriving economy, wrap around services for those in need, safe streets, and access to healthcare. I will create jobs, increase access to healthcare, after school programs, tutoring programs and nutritional programs, and work to bring free wi-fi throughout the entire City.
Q: As mayor, how quickly would you work to put together an education plan?
A: It's one of my top priorities next to addressing the issues of violent crime and rebuilding our economy post COVID. I've already been working as President of the Board of Aldermen to help the schools regain accreditation and provide services for our homeless and transient students. I also created a partnership with Sprint called the Sprint 1Million program to help bridge the digital divide and provide high school students with free tablets and wifi access points.
Q: Do you think new charter schools should be allowed to open while SLPS is closing schools?
A: One of my top priorities as mayor is to improve our school systems and I am committed to do that. I do not want to replace public schools with charter schools. I want to make the Saint Louis Public School system a world class educational system. I do support a moratorium on charter schools. When you have a strong public school system, there is no market for charter schools.
