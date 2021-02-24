ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new bill in the Missouri legislature looks to continue to expand charter schools in the state. Senate Bill 55 would allow charter schools to operated in any school district located within a charter county as well as in any municipality with a population greater than 30,000. It also makes changes to how St. Louis City can enforce or impose policy or ordinances when it comes to property used by charter schools.
On February 9, the St. Louis Public School Board unanimously voted to ask for a halt of any new school, including charter schools. It read it in part, “the Board of Education of the City of St. Louis supports a moratorium of new school openings in the City of St. Louis until a comprehensive city-wide plan for education is developed.” The board is asking for a moratorium due to declining enrollment.
Here's what St. Louis mayoral candidate Cara Spencer had to say:
Q: What are your thoughts on SLPS' decision to close seven schools?
A: Recognizing the trauma involved with the proposed closure of several of our city’s schools, I sat down with Dr. Adams and the elected board to discuss what we as a City can and should do to best serve our kids. I was the only mayoral candidate to do so.
The issue is complicated. SLPS has roughly the same number of students as Parkway, but over double the number of schools. This means a lot of added cost in building maintenance and administration that could be better served educating our children.
The solution isn’t an easy answer, but it’s clear that our education stakeholders, not our politicians, can drive the conversation that will lead to the best result.
Q: What should a citywide education plan look like?
As mayor, I will convene education stakeholders to facilitate a citywide plan to educate all our city’s children. Stakeholders will include educators, parents and students from district, charter and private schools; city officials and planners; and residents.
Recognizing the impact of vacancy on communities, I will convene a committee to match community partners with vacant school buildings. The committee will prioritize the reuse of structures to stay true to its original purpose of a community hub and preserve the school’s historical legacy.
Q: As mayor, how quickly would you work to put together an education plan?
A: I will set the table immediately for this discussion and I know that many stakeholders are eager to participate. And while I’m hesitant to predict the outcome of those discussions, I am confident that we can make marked progress right away and would prioritize establishing a plan within one year.
Q: Do you think new charter schools should be allowed to open while SLPS is closing schools?
A: As mayor, I will place a moratorium on the opening of any new schools, until the city has a clear plan for the 11 schools that closed in 2020. Until we have a comprehensive plan, we should not continue to open schools willy nilly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.