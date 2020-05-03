Akira R Marr accused of kidnapping her non-custodial children from foster care

Akira R Marr (middle) is accused of ktaking her non-custodial children, Amya L Marr (left) and Amiracle J Henry (right) from foster care

SIKESTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A woman was taken into custody after police say she took her two non-custodial children from foster care in Sikeston, Mo.

Police say Akira R Marr, 27, took her two daughters from a foster home in Sikeston Sunday morning. The two girls were found safe later in the evening and Marr was taken into custody. 

