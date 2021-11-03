Police search for would-be South County bank robber

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- St. Louis County Police are searching for a knife-wielding man who tried to rob a bank late October.
According to police, a man, armed with a knife, walked into the PNC Bank on Meramec Station Road in Valley Park demaning money. After realizing that they didn't have cash, he drove off in a dark colored car.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
