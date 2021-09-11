ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Officials in St. Louis County have found a missing 81-year-old man with dementia.
Officers requested the public's help in finding Andre Maclin, 81, who was last seen walking from his home. He was later found safe.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Officials in St. Louis County have found a missing 81-year-old man with dementia.
Officers requested the public's help in finding Andre Maclin, 81, who was last seen walking from his home. He was later found safe.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.