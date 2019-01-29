EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An East St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly having nude pictures of minors on his phone.
Andrew Wigfall, III, 46, is charged with eight counts of child pornography.
Police said he had several pictures of nude girls younger than 13 on his phone. Wigfall lost his phone and when someone else found it, they found the nude photos.
He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only
