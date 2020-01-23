SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A South County man is accused of kidnapping a woman he met online and trying hold her in his basement.
Matthew Zupo, 40, is charged with kidnapping.
Police said he met a woman and online and texted with her with her for roughly four weeks before they met in-person on January 16.
Zupo picked the woman up at her residence and drove her to his house before he led her to the basement under the guise he would take her home, police say.
In the basement, police say he intermittently squeezed her neck and also fumbled with the lock on the basement door trying to lock it, at which point he said, "plans changed, you're kidnapped."
However, the woman ran off to call for help before Zupo could lock the door.
Zupo was later arrested. Police say he has a statutory rape and burglary conviction, and has a history of "picking up young women online and having questionable and predatory interactions with them."
